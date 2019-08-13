Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Lowered Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Holding By $13.63 Million; Last Week ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Icon had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by SunTrust. UBS upgraded the shares of ICLR in report on Friday, July 26 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Mizuho. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $157.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $171.0000 Upgrade

25/07/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $148 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) stake by 62.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 85,700 shares as Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)’s stock declined 3.85%. The Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab holds 51,639 shares with $8.21M value, down from 137,339 last quarter. Sage Therapeutics Inc now has $8.44B valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $165.04. About 336,286 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 30/05/2018 – FDA moves Sage’s postpartum depression drug brexanolone into regulators’ busy priority lane $SAGE; 01/05/2018 – Corrao Group Partners with Sage to Slash Late Payment Collection Time by up to Half; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC – PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS EXPECTED TO ACCELERATE REVIEW PERIOD; PDUFA DATE SET FOR DECEMBER 19, 2018 FOR BREXANOLONE IV; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE MAGAZINE & GREAT PLACES TO WORK NAME SAGE’S SAN JOSE SA; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Hit by Decline in Recurring Revenue Growth, Contract Licence Slippage; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 6.3% (H1 17: 7.4%) FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Net Pft GBP135M; 27/04/2018 – SAGE GOLD INC – EXPECTS AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WILL NOT BE RELEASED AS SCHEDULED ON APRIL 30, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Billboard: Rachael Sage Unveils Howard Jones-Approved Cover of ‘No One Is to Blame’: Exclusive Premiere; 02/05/2018 – Sage culls senior executives to simplify operations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Synovus Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 41 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 16,500 are owned by Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Com. Fiera Capital holds 0.19% or 312,883 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.21 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). World Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Adage Cap Partners Grp Incorporated Limited Co owns 20,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 8.31 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 5,413 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 32,864 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 17,105 are owned by Picton Mahoney Asset. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Among 9 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. RBC Capital Markets maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) rating on Wednesday, February 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $249 target. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, February 19. Ladenburg maintained the shares of SAGE in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Cowen & Co maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased G1 Therapeutics Inc Reg stake by 39,349 shares to 212,169 valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) stake by 55,000 shares and now owns 231,549 shares. Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) was raised too.

