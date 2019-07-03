Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Lifted Its Xencor (XNCR) Holding; Keycorp New (KEY) Market Valuation Declined While Brant Point Investment Management Has Boosted Position

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 5700.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 222,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 226,217 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.79. About 4.39 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 49.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 107,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 325,965 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, up from 218,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 549,302 shares traded or 101.82% up from the average. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 70,639 shares. Intact Mgmt Inc owns 17,000 shares. 3,231 are held by American Research & Mgmt. Geode Capital Management invested in 0.06% or 14.39 million shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc invested in 40,158 shares. Pettee Invsts holds 0.38% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 38,740 shares. Miles, Iowa-based fund reported 16,963 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 200,400 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 1.96 million shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Co reported 18.42M shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has 1,750 shares. Moreover, Fruth Investment has 0.1% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 15,641 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 382,200 shares in its portfolio. James Inv owns 0.05% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 44,005 shares.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Weekly Tech Stock News: Key Apple Exec Leaves, Slack Stock Gets a Buy Rating, and More – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deal premium key for CBS-Viacom talks – Imperial – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seritage Growth Properties Moves Ahead on 3 Key Redevelopment Projects – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sempra Energy: Diversification Is The Key To Success – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Technicals Might Hold the Key to Getting Back into Shopify Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PTC) by 30,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 18,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,012 shares, and cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmile Group Ltd accumulated 2.78% or 3.04M shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated stated it has 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Principal Group Inc Inc stated it has 8,484 shares. Massachusetts-based Eventide Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.22% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). State Of Wisconsin Board owns 66,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bvf Il has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Minnesota-based First Light Asset Ltd has invested 2.06% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Td Asset owns 0.01% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 121,703 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 65,200 shares. Loomis Sayles LP accumulated 422,325 shares. Artal Grp, a Luxembourg-based fund reported 500,000 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 5,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 19,139 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 45,400 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.