Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holding; Kazazian Asset Management Trimmed Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holding as Market Value Declined

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 21,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 187,171 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.76M, up from 165,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $131.39. About 501,099 shares traded or 6.89% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $444.6M; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ SEES FY ADJ. EPS $12.75-$13.25, SAW $12.65-$13.25; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q REV. $445M, EST. $434.5M; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEE; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 24/04/2018 – BI UK: Frustrated investors want rare disease drugmaker Jazz to sell its blockbuster sleep business

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 5,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 13,885 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 19,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $109.04. About 1.73 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion Makes $788 Million Bid for Sweden’s Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT FOR SOLIRIS; 25/05/2018 – WILSON THERAPEUTICS AB WTX.ST – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR ALEXION’S OFFER HAS BEEN EXTENDED UP TO AND INCLUDING 8 JUNE 2018, 3:00 P.M. CET; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Launches SEK6.56B Cash Offer For Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FROM ALXN1210 PHASE 3 PNH NAIVE AND SWITCH STUDIES PLANNED IN U.S. AND EU IN MID-2018; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ALXN1210 CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.86, REV VIEW $3.98 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to buy Swedish biotech Wilson Therapeutics for $855 mln; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s rare blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study; 27/04/2018 – Alexion preps an FDA pitch on Soliris successor while signaling more deals ahead for rare disease drugs $ALXN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain, California-based fund reported 3 shares. Campbell Adviser Ltd Liability accumulated 0.15% or 2,124 shares. Tekla Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 67,471 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.05% or 166,402 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc owns 190,007 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Qs Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 1,560 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Voya Invest Management Lc holds 16,696 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 309,995 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Intrust State Bank Na, Kansas-based fund reported 2,744 shares. Gam Holdings Ag reported 18,068 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk owns 49,929 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsr has invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 150,000 shares to 65,698 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 85,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,639 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 159,011 shares. Sound Shore Mngmt Ct holds 3.08% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 744,641 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Communications invested 0.39% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Chicago Equity Prns Lc stated it has 0.01% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Federated Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,657 shares. Oakworth owns 2,200 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com has 726 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ajo Lp holds 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 1,785 shares. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh has invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 353,835 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Ironwood Ltd Llc holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt invested in 143,067 shares. D E Shaw And has 0.03% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 162,459 shares.

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 15.05% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $479.85M for 12.74 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.01% negative EPS growth.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,102 shares to 4,405 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.