Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Increased Epizyme Reg (EPZM) Holding by $5.21 Million; J Goldman & Company LP Has Trimmed Retrophin (RTRX) Holding by $1.37 Million

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 34.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 68,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 132,458 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66 million, down from 201,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $510.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 491,507 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Epizyme Inc Reg (EPZM) by 733.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 434,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The institutional investor held 493,679 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20M, up from 59,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Epizyme Inc Reg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 456,969 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – FDA orders a partial hold on Epizyme’s lead cancer drug tazemetostat following T-cell lymphoma case $EPZM; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 15/03/2018 – Epizyme Group Dinner Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 22; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: FDA Issued Partial Clinical Hold Affecting New Enrollment; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold RTRX shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 6.39% more from 41.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 0% or 134 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 44,700 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.05% or 2.14 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 14,598 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). American Intl Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Moreover, Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 612,792 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 24,898 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 628,238 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 31,571 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Company Ny invested 0.01% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Rafferty Asset Limited reported 0.02% stake.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regalwood Global Energy Ltd by 464,500 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 40,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (Call) (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Analysts await Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-1.10 earnings per share, up 17.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $-1.34 per share. After $-0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Retrophin, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 635,663 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 3.21M shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 110,195 shares. Alps holds 0.02% or 190,125 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 796,239 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The has 48,840 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 72,700 shares. Dafna Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.82% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 173,536 shares. Goldman Sachs Group, New York-based fund reported 469,933 shares. Rock Springs Cap Mngmt LP reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Jefferies Group Ltd Company has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 95,022 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc reported 134,337 shares.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 10,000 shares to 81,550 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc Reg (NYSE:MDT) by 5,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,883 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp Reg.