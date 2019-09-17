Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Increased Its Exelixis (EXEL) Holding; HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (HLPPF) Shorts Decreased By 9.92%

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased Exelixis Inc (EXEL) stake by 6.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab acquired 30,000 shares as Exelixis Inc (EXEL)’s stock rose 9.98%. The Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab holds 460,000 shares with $9.83 million value, up from 430,000 last quarter. Exelixis Inc now has $5.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 919,745 shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application For CABOMETYX(R) (cabozantinib) In Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis 1Q EPS 37c; 09/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS & INVENRA IN PACT TO DEVELOP ANTIBODY CANCER TREATMENT; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 15/03/2018 – EXEL REPORTS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT VS PLACEBO; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma

HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HLPPF) had a decrease of 9.92% in short interest. HLPPF’s SI was 3.22 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.92% from 3.58 million shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 2480 days are for HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HLPPF)’s short sellers to cover HLPPF’s short positions. It closed at $2.44 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased Novocure Ltd Reg stake by 88,748 shares to 365,899 valued at $23.14 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Exact Sciences Corp Reg (NASDAQ:EXAS) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 90,000 shares. United Health Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company has market cap of $10.46 billion. The companyÂ’s portfolio includes mall/commercial, office, residential, serviced apartments, industrial/office, and car park properties. It has a 9.61 P/E ratio. It is also involved in property leasing; apartment operating and management; project management; and property agency activities, as well as provides management and financial services.