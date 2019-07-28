Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Upped By $3.33 Million Its Xencor (XNCR) Position; GOOD GAMING (GMER) Shorts Lowered By 11.42%

GOOD GAMING INC (OTCMKTS:GMER) had a decrease of 11.42% in short interest. GMER’s SI was 51,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.42% from 57,800 shares previously. With 918,300 avg volume, 0 days are for GOOD GAMING INC (OTCMKTS:GMER)’s short sellers to cover GMER’s short positions. It closed at $0.0054 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased Xencor Inc (XNCR) stake by 49.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab acquired 107,428 shares as Xencor Inc (XNCR)’s stock declined 2.66%. The Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab holds 325,965 shares with $10.12M value, up from 218,537 last quarter. Xencor Inc now has $2.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 258,934 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo

Good Gaming, Inc. operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting eSports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. The company has market cap of $291,539. The firm was formerly known as HDS International Corp. and changed its name to Good Gaming, Inc. in June 2016. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs owns 297,655 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles And LP reported 422,325 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce Ny reported 21,278 shares. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 9,584 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 65,200 shares. Invesco owns 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 13,994 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 18,512 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has 7,134 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% or 41,928 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 13,056 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 92,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp owns 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 1.41M shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca owns 0.17% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 7.50M shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt accumulated 8,100 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc accumulated 3,865 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Xencor Inc has $56 highest and $21 lowest target. $41’s average target is -7.78% below currents $44.46 stock price. Xencor Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was initiated by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Nomura.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) stake by 389,700 shares to 117,265 valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) stake by 62,850 shares and now owns 55,000 shares. Incyte Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:INCY) was reduced too.