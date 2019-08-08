Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Decreased Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Holding by $13.63 Million; Global Brass And Copper Holdings Common Stock Usd0.01 (BRSS) Market Valuation Were Volatile While Schroder Investment Management Group Increased Stake

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Global Brass And Copper Holdings Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (BRSS) by 422.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 46,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Global Brass And Copper Holdings Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $965.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 248,758 shares traded or 12.79% up from the average. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BRSS News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Global Brass And Copper’s Cfr To Ba3 And Liquidity Rating To Sgl-1; And Assigns B1 To Proposed Senior Secured Term Loan; 16/04/2018 Global Brass Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper Backs View of 2018 Shipment Volumes 570M Pounds to 610M Pounds; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Global Brass And Copper To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Brass and Copper Holdings I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRSS); 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GLOBAL BRASS-COPPER’S CFR TO BA3-LIQUIDITY RAT; 11/05/2018 – Global Brass Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q Adj EPS 82c

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 62.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 85,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 51,639 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, down from 137,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $170.21. About 44,909 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 04/04/2018 – Blue Sage Capital Announces Promotions; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: SAGE-AF Study Fibrillation (SAGE-AF) Study (SAGE-AF); 19/03/2018 – SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD – CHUI BING SUN RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 16/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for Intravenous Brexanolone in the Treatment of Postpartum; 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 09/05/2018 – Sage lntacct Named 2018 Top Rated Enterprise Resource Planning Solution by TrustRadius; 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage lntacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of lndustry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Adj EPS 14.22p; 22/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Sales Office Opening

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 8.31M shares. Creative Planning owns 2,269 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bailard Incorporated stated it has 1,700 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser invested 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 136,459 shares. 258,877 were accumulated by Frontier Capital Mgmt Limited Com. Moreover, Cornerstone Inc has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 308 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Moreover, Ftb Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 226 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 119,222 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 77,043 shares. Jennison Assocs Lc stated it has 2.36M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Kistler invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Cutter And Company Brokerage Inc holds 0.28% or 6,214 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.08% stake.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc Reg (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 42,093 shares to 127,093 shares, valued at $9.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc Spons Adr Repr 1 Share (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 270,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96B and $61.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terreno Realty Corporation Reit Usd0.01 (NYSE:TRNO) by 211,378 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $73.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reinsurance Group Of America Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:RGA) by 89,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 683,291 shares, and cut its stake in National Western Life Group Incorporated Class A Common Stock Usd0.01.