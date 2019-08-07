Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Boosted Its Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Holding; Femsa (FMX) Shareholder Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.79 Million as Stock Price Declined

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% . The institutional investor held 451,131 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, up from 321,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.37. About 987,020 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 14/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC – FDA PROVIDED A BIOSIMILAR USER FEE ACT ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES RE-SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FO; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 08/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC – ANTICIPATE EUROPEAN APPROVAL OPINION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 FOR CHS-1701; 02/04/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab)

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Femsa (FMX) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.87 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Femsa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $86.97. About 354,566 shares traded or 20.14% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil

More notable recent Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Coherus BioSciences Management to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aphria leads healthcare gainers; Acorda Therapeutics and Ekso Bionics Holdings among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold CHRS shares while 25 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 62.32 million shares or 5.41% more from 59.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited invested in 75,600 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has 30,809 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Australia-based Macquarie has invested 0.01% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). D E Shaw Comm owns 306,274 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 549,323 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Charles Schwab Inv Management invested in 0% or 319,349 shares. Principal Fin, Iowa-based fund reported 10,648 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 3,400 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% or 189,045 shares. Rock Springs Management Lp invested in 0.35% or 670,000 shares. Temasek (Private) holds 6.56M shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Clearline Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 24,723 shares. Pier Lc reported 525,848 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 2.08 million shares.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 90,300 shares to 607,070 shares, valued at $14.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,695 shares, and cut its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13B for 18.27 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FEMSA Comercio enters the drugstore business in Ecuador – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Mexican Stocks to Buy, 1 to Sell in Trumpâ€™s World – Investorplace.com” published on November 14, 2016, Globenewswire.com published: “FEMSA Announces Time Change for Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FEMSA Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks Taking A Big Hit On Mexico Tariff Threat – Benzinga” with publication date: May 31, 2019.