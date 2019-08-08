Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Upped Stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC); Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Valuation Rose While First Hawaiian Bank Has Trimmed by $661,824 Its Stake

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 66.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 3,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 1,541 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 4,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $250.95. About 18,586 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 116,520 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27 million, up from 101,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $87.7. About 253,540 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 90,300 shares to 607,070 shares, valued at $14.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,695 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold RE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 34.75 million shares or 10.20% less from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 60,794 shares. Carroll Finance Assocs Inc has 0% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 5,457 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.02% or 152 shares. Sei Invests reported 276,136 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Echo Street Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 110,496 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.17% or 6,130 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 24,000 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Llc owns 0.52% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 38,775 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 10,447 shares. Delphi Ma has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Sit Associates reported 1,225 shares. Chem National Bank & Trust reported 0.18% stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 1.42M shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $370,389 activity. On Thursday, August 1 GRAF JOHN A bought $249,234 worth of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) or 1,020 shares.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 3,382 shares to 10,274 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries I (NYSE:HE).