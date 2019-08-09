Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Boosted Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position By $1.19 Million; Encompass Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Enerplus (ERF) Stake By $13.30 Million

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) stake by 14.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab acquired 15,000 shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC)’s stock rose 18.75%. The Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab holds 116,520 shares with $9.27M value, up from 101,520 last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp now has $17.72B valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $87.89. About 1.42M shares traded or 1.87% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased Enerplus Corp (ERF) stake by 20.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.66M shares as Enerplus Corp (ERF)’s stock declined 23.56%. The Encompass Capital Advisors Llc holds 6.63 million shares with $55.64M value, down from 8.30M last quarter. Enerplus Corp now has $1.39B valuation. The stock increased 3.87% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 2.70 million shares traded or 199.18% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 5,000 shares to 259,552 valued at $20.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 150,000 shares and now owns 65,698 shares. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AmerisourceBergen has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $88’s average target is 0.13% above currents $87.89 stock price. AmerisourceBergen had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the shares of ABC in report on Monday, June 3 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Bank of America.

