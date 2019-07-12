Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Trimmed Its Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Position; Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Lowered Its Sps Commerce (SPSC) Position

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) stake by 40.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 93,963 shares as Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)’s stock rose 2.58%. The Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab holds 136,466 shares with $18.45 million value, down from 230,429 last quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $26.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $121.49. About 1.62M shares traded or 11.58% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $6.75 TO $6.90; 11/04/2018 – And now for the top 3 of the day — #1 Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 7,100 MLN, OR APPROXIMATELY $855 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted; 11/04/2018 – Alexion To Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s rare blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 ALSO ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE NORMALIZATION; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF TRANSFUSION AVOIDANCE

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) stake by 28.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 4,407 shares as Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 11,254 shares with $1.19M value, down from 15,661 last quarter. Sps Commerce Inc now has $1.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $102.84. About 48,508 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 49.12% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 15/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – C–AE to provide design for SPS layout – VA24517R0295; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.34, REV VIEW $242.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q REV. $59.1M, EST. $57.8M; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.45; 27/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $65; 13/03/2018 Retailers Raise Vendor Supply Chain Acumen with SPS Commerce Online Training Programs; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce: Board to Consist of 9 Members After Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Adj EPS 32c-Adj EPS 34c; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.70 TO $0.74; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of Different Rehabilitation Programme on Pain, Function and AHD in Patients With SPS And Comparison

Among 2 analysts covering SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SPS Commerce had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) on Monday, March 18 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by Canaccord Genuity.

More notable recent SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SPS Commerce Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CORE vs. SPSC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does SPS Commerce’s (NASDAQ:SPSC) Share Price Gain of 92% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.60 million activity. Nelson Kimberly K. also sold $487,430 worth of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) on Tuesday, February 12. Frome James J. sold $2.12 million worth of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.40 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SPSC’s profit will be $7.16 million for 64.28 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by SPS Commerce, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold SPSC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.39 million shares or 2.35% less from 16.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc holds 108,939 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 269,552 shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 181,549 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp holds 0.1% or 9,708 shares in its portfolio. Geode Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 70,305 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.14% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 6,600 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 26,834 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 70 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Bb&T Secs Ltd holds 2,650 shares.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) stake by 88,367 shares to 98,705 valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 69,486 shares and now owns 69,786 shares. Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has $180 highest and $135 lowest target. $162.83’s average target is 34.03% above currents $121.49 stock price. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $165 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 12,000 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Moreover, Signature Estate & Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company has 1.92% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Meeder Asset invested in 0.4% or 37,743 shares. Ww Asset Management holds 0.1% or 14,560 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 4.74M shares. 21,159 were accumulated by Stephens Inv Group Limited Liability. 26,693 were reported by Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability. Lazard Asset Management Lc invested in 12 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 644 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc reported 128,598 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 0.16% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Edge Wealth Limited Company holds 1,468 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services invested in 2,300 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 107,893 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased Livanova Plc stake by 120,000 shares to 240,600 valued at $23.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Myokardia Inc Reg stake by 35,702 shares and now owns 225,024 shares. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was raised too.