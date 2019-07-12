Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Stake in Immunomedics (IMMU) Has Upped by $2.58 Million; Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Price Declined While Smart Portfolios Lifted by $529,736 Its Position

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1377.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 11,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,352 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 6.13 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 28.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 136,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 616,367 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84 million, up from 480,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 1.01 million shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 20.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 25/04/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA; 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $43.69 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $66,750 was made by BALL BRYAN on Thursday, June 20.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc Reg (NYSE:MDT) by 131,561 shares to 168,842 shares, valued at $15.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Health Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,400 shares, and cut its stake in Fibrogen Inc.

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37M and $118.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 7,236 shares to 74,436 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXG) by 13,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,404 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

