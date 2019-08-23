Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Holding in Seattle Genetics Reg (SGEN) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; Capwealth Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in Macys Com (M) by $380,232 as Share Value Declined

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc Com (M) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 15,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 336,676 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 320,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 3.74 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of CSAIL 2016-C6; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL THEN REMAIN IN AN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT COMPANY DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s CDS Tightens 31 Bps, Most in 21 Months; 16/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 18/03/2018 – M: #shoptalk18 mobile checkout will roll out to all @Macys stores this year; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s is rolling out mobile checkout to all of its department stores; 23/05/2018 – Paula A. Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer; 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S SEES FY EPS $3.75 TO $3.95; 19/04/2018 – Edited and Exclusive Fare, Lead Times Aimed to Lift Macy’s Sales

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc Reg (SGEN) by 37.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 91,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 150,598 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03 million, down from 242,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc Reg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.1. About 48,988 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF CASCADI; 13/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Rev $140.6M; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R&D) $530 MLN TO $580 MLN; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE FOR ADCETRIS; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics to Host Conference Call and Webcast Discussion of First Quarter Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 09/03/2018 – News On Cascadian Therapeutics Inc. (CASC) Now Under SGEN; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics and Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Expect When Macyâ€™s Reports Wednesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Department store sector rattled by soft Macy’s guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macy’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Pfd 8.25 (FNMAS) by 66,685 shares to 3.73 million shares, valued at $38.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11,975 shares to 144,400 shares, valued at $26.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 3,700 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Cap Guardian Trust has invested 1.32% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). The New York-based Oppenheimer And has invested 0.02% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Macquarie Gp Limited owns 95,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 37,391 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors has 7,991 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 192,129 shares. Waddell Reed Financial has invested 0.15% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). First Mercantile holds 0.06% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) or 3,553 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Campbell & Invest Adviser Lc owns 3,007 shares. 6,751 were accumulated by Prudential Fin Inc. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 120,712 shares. 2,518 were reported by Group Incorporated One Trading L P.

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Seattle Genetics Closes Enrollment in Cervical Cancer Study – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/24: (JNCE) (SNPA) (EW) Higher; (IRBT) (TUP) (CAT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Up 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.