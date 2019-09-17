Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Lowered Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Stake as Share Price Declined; As Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Cheviot Value Management Trimmed Position by $355,997

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 58.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 21,639 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, down from 51,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $165.78. About 84,605 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 09/05/2018 – Sage lntacct Named 2018 Top Rated Enterprise Resource Planning Solution by TrustRadius; 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage Intacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of Industry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 23/05/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – INTEGRATION IS CURRENTLY LIVE IN UNITED STATES, CANADA, GERMANY AND UK; 23/04/2018 – SAGE SUBMITS NDA FOR TREATMENT OF POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION; 20/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – FY18 GUIDANCE REVISED FROM AROUND 8% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH TO AROUND 7% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – SAGE GOLD INC – EXPECTS AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WILL NOT BE RELEASED AS SCHEDULED ON APRIL 30, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Sage Intacct Named 2018 Top Rated Enterprise Resource Planning Solution by TrustRadius; 23/04/2018 – SAGE SUBMITS NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR INTRAVENOUS BREXANOLONE

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 8,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 202,306 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76 million, down from 210,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 6.62 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Rev $12.9B; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video); 22/05/2018 – A Study Analyzing Observational Data Shows Real-World Effectiveness of Prevnar® 13 in Adults Age 65+; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG™ Approved In The EU For The Treatment Of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia In; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Amer Bancorporation, Illinois-based fund reported 176,762 shares. Milestone owns 15,142 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Co, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 100,037 shares. California-based Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 1.72% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Liability holds 0% or 18,819 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Management reported 0.75% stake. Bsw Wealth Prtn has invested 0.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 28,220 are held by American Asset Management. Endurance Wealth Management has 155,559 shares. Hutchinson Management Ca holds 0.59% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 48,764 shares. 90,276 are owned by First Midwest Bank & Trust Division. Ativo Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.81% or 41,480 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life owns 407,954 shares. Regent Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 56,209 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.75 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11 million and $231.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,570 shares to 5,039 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 EPS, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 72,988 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 61,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Ag has invested 0.13% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Metropolitan Life Company New York has 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 3,587 shares. Parametric Port Associates Llc has 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 47,662 shares. Hood River Mgmt Limited Com holds 3.12% or 363,432 shares in its portfolio. 1,233 were reported by Amer Intl Group. Janney Cap Ltd Co accumulated 4,387 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.03% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Efg Asset (Americas) Corp holds 1.06% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) or 20,433 shares. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.2% or 586,696 shares. Int Ca reported 17,007 shares. Highlander Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) or 300 shares. Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 37,971 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).