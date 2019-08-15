Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Maintains Position in Mirati Therapeutics Reg (MRTX); As Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NKTR) Stock Value Declined, Holder Artal Group Sa Lowered by $3.30 Million Its Stake

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NKTR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.72. About 4.16 million shares traded or 96.52% up from the average. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 08/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Initiation of a Phase 1b Clinical Study of NKTR-358, a First-in-Class Regulatory T Cell Stimulato; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Adds Nektar, Exits Equinix: 13F; 15/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data for its Immuno-Oncology Programs at the American Association for Cancer Resea; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period; 10/05/2018 – NEKTAR 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 53C; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc Reg (MRTX) by 49.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 42,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 127,093 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32M, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc Reg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $91.39. About 375,335 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $194.72 million activity. On Wednesday, July 17 Boxer Capital – LLC sold $71.27 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) or 725,008 shares. Braslyn Ltd. sold 275,000 shares worth $18.98 million.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 62,850 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $8.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 389,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,265 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 10,192 shares. Bvf Il invested in 431,700 shares or 3.54% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 20,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Ghost Tree Ltd Liability has invested 2.98% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). 152,937 are owned by Ameriprise Financial. Vanguard Gp stated it has 2.18M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). National Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Timessquare Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 241,300 shares. Voya Investment Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Glenmede Tru Company Na accumulated 0% or 840 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc has 4,220 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 235,975 shares.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 150,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $45.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Fibrogen Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold NKTR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 157.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Fincl accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Westpac Bk reported 10,513 shares stake. The Vermont-based Birchview Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.2% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Horizon Investments Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Sei Invests Commerce reported 6,565 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.01% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 76,557 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Creative Planning reported 10,807 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.03% or 4,150 shares. Lpl Ltd owns 24,597 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 0% or 461,412 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 114,635 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 48,981 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, D E Shaw Company Inc has 0.05% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 1.21 million shares. Van Eck Associates Corp reported 226,642 shares.