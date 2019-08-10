Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Lifted Holding in Centene (CNC) by $4.24 Million; As Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Market Value Rose, Holder Phoenix Investment Adviser Cut Its Holding

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 83,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The hedge fund held 16,169 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 99,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $485.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 544,824 shares traded or 27.74% up from the average. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Chiefs Sign Third-Round LB Dorian O’Daniel; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG SAYS BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 30/05/2018 – BW LPG SEES OPEX AT ABOUT $8,000 PER DAY PER VESSEL GOING FORWARD, EXCLUDING DRY DOCKING AND GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES -CEO; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG REPORTS THIRD JAPANESE FINANCING; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG ENTERS INTO $70M SALES/BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG PROPOSES TO COMBINE W/ DORIAN IN $ $1.1B TRANSACTION; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Japanese Financing; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum Of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service Co., Ltd. To Cooperate On Vessel Upgrades; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – BW LPG’S PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE DORIAN REPRESENTS A VALUE OF USD $7.86 PER SHARE OF DORIAN

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.47M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 20,000 shares to 91,550 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 102,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc Reg (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 11,651 shares. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 183,892 shares. Optimum Advsr holds 0.05% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Gyroscope Gp Ltd Com invested in 11,435 shares. Scout Invs Incorporated has 243,483 shares. Savant Capital has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability reported 80,538 shares. B & T Management Dba Alpha Management owns 23,169 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Horizon Inv Lc holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 58,149 shares. Twin Capital owns 129,030 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated holds 12,196 shares. Macquarie Gp reported 119,346 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Roberts Glore And Il invested in 17,550 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Andra Ap holds 143,400 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. High Pointe Cap Mngmt accumulated 14,500 shares or 1.05% of the stock.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Start Comparing CVS Stock to UnitedHealth – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.