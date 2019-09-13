Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Trimmed Amarin Plc Spons Adr Repr 1 Share (AMRN) Position as Stock Price Rose; As Corelogic (CLGX) Share Price Rose, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lowered Its Holding by $11.13 Million

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc Spons Adr Repr 1 Share (AMRN) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 350,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80 million, down from 370,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc Spons Adr Repr 1 Share for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 5.95 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION- WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 37.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc analyzed 271,361 shares as the company's stock rose 14.12% . The institutional investor held 454,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.01 million, down from 725,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 1.24M shares traded or 124.45% up from the average. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 21.67% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CLGX’s profit will be $59.24M for 16.21 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by CoreLogic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CLGX shares while 67 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 70.31 million shares or 0.84% less from 70.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,410 shares to 32,504 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advansix Inc by 35,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold AMRN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 146.09 million shares or 1.54% more from 143.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 49,800 shares to 281,349 shares, valued at $24.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epizyme Inc Reg (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 434,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc Reg.

