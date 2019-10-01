Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Decreased Its Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Holding as Stock Value Declined; As Albany Intl (AIN) Market Value Rose, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Albany Intl Corp (AIN) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 34,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The institutional investor held 549,377 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.55 million, down from 583,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Albany Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $88.08. About 28,695 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – AEC’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS UNCHANGED FROM EXPECTATIONS STATED IN LAST EARNINGS RELEASE; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020; 11/05/2018 – Albany International Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 67,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 412,093 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.17 million, down from 479,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 51,348 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 15/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR); 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 13/04/2018 – Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Patients Treated With Bempedoic Acid Also Achieved Significantly Greater Reduction of 33 % in High-Sensitivity C-reactive Protein; 02/05/2018 – ESPERION : STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/03/2018 – Esperion Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Heart Disease Treatment — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – BEMPEDOIC ACID ADDED-ON TO A PCSK9 INHIBITOR OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THIS STUDY; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION PHASE 2 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. and Certain Officers – ESPR; 07/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 14,250 shares to 178,800 shares, valued at $24.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 404,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold AIN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 29.47 million shares or 7.71% more from 27.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 11,614 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested in 16,916 shares. Principal Gp Incorporated Inc accumulated 0.05% or 724,171 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs accumulated 0% or 96 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr accumulated 222 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 43,200 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.08% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Pembroke Management Ltd reported 338,892 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.29% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 20,567 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 2,475 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,314 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Analysts await Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 7.06% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.85 per share. AIN’s profit will be $25.52 million for 27.87 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Albany International Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.52% negative EPS growth.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 70,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $7.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc Reg (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Analysts await Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-2.01 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.15 from last year’s $-1.86 per share. After $-2.01 actual EPS reported by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESPR shares while 27 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.84 million shares or 8.68% less from 25.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Invest Mangement accumulated 6,486 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 17,611 shares. Nomura Hldgs holds 0.12% or 550,000 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 5,571 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.08% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). 62,464 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Bamco Incorporated Ny has invested 0.04% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 161,448 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 14,480 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) or 70 shares. Pnc Services Grp Inc Incorporated Inc accumulated 6 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtn Lp holds 9,773 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 17,047 shares. 3,100 were accumulated by Us Savings Bank De. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 4,700 shares.

