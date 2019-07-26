Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Trimmed By $8.19 Million Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stake By $360,296

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 63.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 102,415 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab holds 60,000 shares with $4.84 million value, down from 162,415 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $98.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 12.08 million shares traded or 30.13% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN GETS TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL; 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – UPDATES 2018 GAAP SHR OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Will Not Seek Accelerated Approval for Rova-T in Third-Line Relapsed/refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) stake by 51.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc analyzed 6,212 shares as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)'s stock rose 7.93%. The Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 5,783 shares with $340,000 value, down from 11,995 last quarter. Rio Tinto Plc now has $96.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 1.93 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $84.33’s average target is 26.51% above currents $66.66 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of ABBV in report on Monday, April 29 to “Market Perform” rating.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased G1 Therapeutics Inc Reg stake by 39,349 shares to 212,169 valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) stake by 130,000 shares and now owns 451,131 shares. Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Inv Advsr holds 5,967 shares. Strategic Fin Service stated it has 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.57% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hl Finance Ltd Llc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 422,541 shares. Mirador Capital Prtnrs LP reported 0.72% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation reported 21,343 shares stake. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Company Il has invested 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Alps Advsrs, Colorado-based fund reported 526,422 shares. 2,754 were accumulated by Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Llc. Capital Planning Limited Liability has 2,972 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 1St Source State Bank has invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Miller Invest Management LP has invested 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.63% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 59,847 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 1,821 shares to 5,200 valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tortoise Energy Independenc (NDP) stake by 230,314 shares and now owns 368,047 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) was raised too.

