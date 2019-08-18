Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Trimmed Humana (HUM) Stake; Ares Management Has Trimmed Penantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Position By $6.87 Million

Ares Management Llc decreased Penantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) stake by 68.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ares Management Llc sold 572,361 shares as Penantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT)’s stock declined 11.01%. The Ares Management Llc holds 263,382 shares with $3.37M value, down from 835,743 last quarter. Penantpark Floating Rate Ca now has $445.88M valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 135,112 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased Humana Inc (HUM) stake by 6.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 5,400 shares as Humana Inc (HUM)’s stock rose 20.55%. The Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab holds 77,000 shares with $20.48M value, down from 82,400 last quarter. Humana Inc now has $40.12B valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $297. About 609,396 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CONTINUES TO OPPOSE HUMANA BUY OF KINDRED HEALTHCARE; 16/04/2018 – Extendicare Announces April 2018 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share; 02/04/2018 – Funtleyder Says Walmart-Humana Deal a ‘Little Odd’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – Humana AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting of Humana AB held on 16 May 2018; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA TO HAVE 40% MINORITY INTEREST IN CURO; 29/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 29/03/2018 – Walmart reportedly in early talks to buy Humana; 02/04/2018 – Baystreet.ca: Wal-Mart Buys Humana; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corbyn Investment Mgmt Md, Maryland-based fund reported 210,494 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0% or 24,958 shares in its portfolio. 600 were reported by Regions Corporation. Psagot Investment House invested in 0% or 6,400 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). The Washington-based Freestone Capital Hldgs Llc has invested 0.06% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) or 12,087 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 750 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Llc reported 8,950 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 884 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Moreover, One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Atwood Palmer has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Pnc Group holds 122,312 shares. 449,872 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $613,139 activity. $92,523 worth of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) was bought by PENN ARTHUR H on Monday, August 12. 8,200 shares valued at $98,817 were bought by Efrat Aviv on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Transamerica Fincl accumulated 4 shares. Smithfield Trust Company holds 56 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). 944 are held by Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated. 23,846 were accumulated by Smith Graham & Commerce Investment L P. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 203,300 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Com has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh has 1,130 shares. Healthcor Management LP reported 258,140 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs holds 0.03% or 266 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Limited Liability Corporation invested in 7,594 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Utd Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 5,227 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs, Nebraska-based fund reported 75 shares. Andra Ap owns 24,300 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.