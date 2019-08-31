Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Trimmed Holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) as Market Valuation Declined; Apple Com (AAPL) Shareholder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Lifted Position

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 91,550 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, down from 111,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 422,758 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Co Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad Cholesterol; 03/04/2018 – SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC SLN.L SAYS BROUGHT PATENT INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS IN PORTUGAL AGAINST ALNYLAM’S PATISIRAN PRODUCT; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM RETAINS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO LUMASIRAN, AN INVESTIGATIONAL; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ADVANCING LUMASIRAN TO PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS EMA PRIME DESIGNATION FOR ACCELERATED LUMASIRAN,; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Achieves Alignment with FDA on Accelerated Development Path for Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,136 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, up from 36,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL CEO QUESTIONED BY CONSUMERS PROTECTION AUTHORITY; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which is set to impact European chipmakers; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in “near future”; 17/04/2018 – Setapp’s rave reviews â€” and different way of thinking about apps as a bundle â€” could be indicative of Apple’s future plans, as the iPhone company revamps its software and services sales to double by 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baltimore holds 2.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 65,764 shares. Wills Fin reported 34,540 shares. Drw Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cutler Capital Management Llc accumulated 0.48% or 6,150 shares. Personal Cap invested in 0.85% or 397,463 shares. Stonehearth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,144 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 2.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 639,062 shares. Albion Grp Ut stated it has 113,426 shares or 2.92% of all its holdings. Rampart Invest Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 112,112 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,093 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt Inc reported 46,227 shares. Holt Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 1.63% stake. Arbor Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,600 shares. Pension Ser owns 4.74M shares. Quantum stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27,183 shares to 92,493 shares, valued at $26.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,400 shares, and has risen its stake in G1 Therapeutics Inc Reg.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,071 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Nordea invested 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Tobam accumulated 116,202 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 17,664 shares. Valley Advisers reported 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Company stated it has 34,651 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Comerica Bancshares reported 27,303 shares stake. Qs Ltd Liability Com owns 2,400 shares. Iowa-based Principal Financial Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Moreover, Baillie Gifford Company has 0.58% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 5.68M shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 140,189 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 4,320 shares. Farallon Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.38% stake. Ellington Grp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 4,800 shares.