Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Lifted Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Position By $5.03 Million; Advance Auto Parts Advance Auto Parts W/I (AAP) Shorts Increased By 14.49%

Advance Auto Parts Inc Advance Auto Parts Inc W/I (NYSE:AAP) had an increase of 14.49% in short interest. AAP’s SI was 3.65M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.49% from 3.19 million shares previously. With 1.11 million avg volume, 3 days are for Advance Auto Parts Inc Advance Auto Parts Inc W/I (NYSE:AAP)’s short sellers to cover AAP’s short positions. The SI to Advance Auto Parts Inc Advance Auto Parts Inc W/I’s float is 5.12%. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $142.23. About 5.89M shares traded or 395.76% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) stake by 35.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab acquired 125,806 shares as Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)’s stock declined 5.50%. The Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab holds 479,767 shares with $19.26M value, up from 353,961 last quarter. Esperion Therapeutics Inc now has $1.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $37.61. About 286,247 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 07/03/2018 – #2 Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Sees Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities to Be $130M-$140M at Dec 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION SHARE RISE 7.8% AFTER HEART PILL RESULTS; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff De; 13/04/2018 – Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 07/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Expects FY18 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Be $135M-$145M; 07/03/2018 – Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – BEMPEDOIC ACID ADDED-ON TO A PCSK9 INHIBITOR OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THIS STUDY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) or 36,875 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Llp reported 15,296 shares stake. 1.15M are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Susquehanna Gp Llp reported 109,044 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 1,132 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited holds 0.04% or 28,137 shares in its portfolio. 11,100 were reported by Gp One Trading Lp. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 11,360 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd invested in 68,770 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moody Bank Division owns 94 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Plc has 9,769 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 579,236 shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Esperion (NASDAQ:ESPR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Esperion has $112 highest and $47 lowest target. $69.17’s average target is 83.91% above currents $37.61 stock price. Esperion had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Chardan Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $94 target in Friday, March 1 report. Northland Capital maintained Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) rating on Friday, March 1. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by JP Morgan.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased Novocure Ltd Reg stake by 90,353 shares to 454,647 valued at $21.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 5,400 shares and now owns 77,000 shares. Glaukos Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold Advance Auto Parts, Inc. shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 1,228 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Com accumulated 1,279 shares. 115,616 are held by Zuckerman Inv Group Inc Llc. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 57,869 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 47,282 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 9,495 shares. Bessemer Group Inc invested in 623,681 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Inv Inc Wi holds 1,240 shares. 1,194 are held by Green Square Limited Liability Corp. Roberts Glore And Il accumulated 1,367 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Starboard Value Ltd Partnership invested in 13.23% or 3.18M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications New York accumulated 0.04% or 5,143 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.05% or 103,965 shares. Heritage Wealth, Virginia-based fund reported 150 shares. Cleararc Cap has 0.06% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 1,759 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Advance Auto Parts has $205 highest and $11500 lowest target. $180.14’s average target is 26.65% above currents $142.23 stock price. Advance Auto Parts had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of AAP in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AAP in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AAP in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company has market cap of $10.20 billion. The firm offers batteries and battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wired, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It has a 23.74 P/E ratio. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades, as well as floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories.

