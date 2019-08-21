RH (RH) Reaches $145.72 After 3.00% Up Move; Huber Capital Management Cut By $1.13 Million Its Tetra Technologies Del (TTI) Stake

The stock of RH (NYSE:RH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.79% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $145.72. About 405,994 shares traded. RH (NYSE:RH) has risen 2.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RH News: 09/04/2018 – RH Unveils RH Portland, The Gallery in the Historic Alphabet District; 27/03/2018 – RH RH.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.53 BLN TO $2.57 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Correction to Market Talk on RH; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. CEO is now buying back largely the entire float, made possible via debt and by $RH’s SHARPLY improving CASH FLOW (despite other challenges). CEO/RH has already bought back half of the entire float; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 16/03/2018 – RH INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Director; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. In my report from Nov 3rd I cited two upside catalyst DATES: Nov 16 and May 2. When Nov 16 hit, $RH spiked from $83 to high of $107. The May catalyst needs to happen early (in April) and will send much higher; 16/03/2018 – RH INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of RH – (RH); 27/03/2018 – RH Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $6.20; 27/03/2018 – RH 4Q Rev $670.3MThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $2.79B company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $150.09 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RH worth $83.58M more.

Among 8 analysts covering RH (NYSE:RH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RH has $180 highest and $7500 lowest target. $136.56’s average target is -6.29% below currents $145.72 stock price. RH had 16 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. The stock of RH (NYSE:RH) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 29 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, March 21. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $13800 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. Deutsche Bank downgraded RH (NYSE:RH) rating on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $124 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $7500 target in Tuesday, May 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by J.P. Morgan.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. The firm offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It has a 23.97 P/E ratio. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites.

Analysts await RH (NYSE:RH) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, up 17.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.05 per share. RH’s profit will be $46.08 million for 15.12 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by RH for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.27% EPS growth.

