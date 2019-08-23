RH (RH) EPS Estimated At $2.41; 7 Analysts Are Bullish Fox (FOXA) Last Week

Analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to report $2.41 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 17.56% from last quarter’s $2.05 EPS. RH’s profit would be $44.80M giving it 15.21 P/E if the $2.41 EPS is correct. After having $1.85 EPS previously, RH’s analysts see 30.27% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $146.66. About 501,132 shares traded. RH (NYSE:RH) has risen 2.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RH News: 27/03/2018 – RH – SEES ADJ NET INCOME OUTLOOK TO A RANGE OF $145 TO $165 MLN IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – RH INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Director; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. In my report from Nov 3rd I cited two upside catalyst DATES: Nov 16 and May 2. When Nov 16 hit, $RH spiked from $83 to high of $107. The May catalyst needs to happen early (in April) and will send much higher; 06/04/2018 – LONG $RH. On May 2nd, 2017, $RH board granted CEO Friedman a nine figure incentive package based on share price hitting triggers at $100, $125, and $150. The next fixing date is May 2nd, 2018. (The first anniversary); 28/03/2018 – Restoration Hardware’s Evolution Into Upscale Club Pays Off; 27/03/2018 – RH Sees 1Q Rev $555M-$565M; 16/03/2018 – RH INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of RH – (RH); 27/03/2018 – RH Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $6.20; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in RH; 23/04/2018 – DJ RH, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RH)

Among 13 analysts covering Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Twenty-First Century Fox has $54 highest and $37 lowest target. $44.38’s average target is 34.28% above currents $33.05 stock price. Twenty-First Century Fox had 16 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Buckingham Research. J.P. Morgan initiated it with “Buy” rating and $46 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 13. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The stock of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) earned “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, July 1. Bank of America initiated Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $41 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The rating was initiated by Guggenheim on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. See Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) latest ratings:

01/07/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $38.0000 Downgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $46.0000 Initiates Coverage On

10/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $49 New Target: $37 Reinstates

09/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral New Target: $40 Initiates Coverage On

03/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $52 New Target: $41 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Initiate

25/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Initiate

25/03/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $42 Initiates Coverage On

25/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $46 Initiates Coverage On

22/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $40 Initiates Coverage On

More notable recent RH (NYSE:RH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think RH (NYSE:RH) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RH +6% after strong guidance update – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why RH Stock Gained 21% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about RH (NYSE:RH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Loop Capital names five to ride out a recession – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RH Raises Second Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Revenue and Earnings Guidance – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering RH (NYSE:RH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RH has $180 highest and $7500 lowest target. $136.56’s average target is -6.89% below currents $146.66 stock price. RH had 16 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, March 29. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Friday, March 29. As per Tuesday, May 28, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, June 13. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of RH (NYSE:RH) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. The stock of RH (NYSE:RH) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, July 30. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by J.P. Morgan. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. The firm offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, d??cor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It has a 24.12 P/E ratio. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites.

More notable recent Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Fox Analysts Talk Sports, Politics, Cord-Cutting After Q4 Print – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Why Fox Is Taking A Stake In A Consumer Lending Company – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fox’s Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fox Corporation: Solid Media Pick In The Age Of Cord-Cutting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment firm primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $20.44 billion. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment divisions. It has a 12.87 P/E ratio. The firm produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.05. About 3.73 million shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 22/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Derrol Nail FOX 35 reports that police are asking parents to not drop their kids off at Titusville High; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 10/05/2018 – Page Six: EXCLUSIVE: Don Jr. is moving on from Vanessa with Fox host Kimberly Guilfoyle; 23/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Cricket-India’s Hotstar sets new benchmark with IPL streaming record; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS ENGAGED WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE IN RESPECT OF ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to Acquire Seven Television Stations for Approximately $910 Million