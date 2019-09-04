Rgm Capital Upped Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position By $14.02 Million; Manpowergroup (MAN)’s Sentiment Is 0.8

Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 126 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 158 decreased and sold stock positions in Manpowergroup Inc. The funds in our database now own: 52.29 million shares, down from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Manpowergroup Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 122 Increased: 79 New Position: 47.

Rgm Capital Llc increased Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) stake by 18.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rgm Capital Llc acquired 876,457 shares as Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)’s stock declined 1.01%. The Rgm Capital Llc holds 5.71M shares with $96.67M value, up from 4.83 million last quarter. Nuance Communications Inc now has $4.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 1.56 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company has market cap of $4.79 billion. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It has a 10.15 P/E ratio. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 21.46% or $0.53 from last year’s $2.47 per share. MAN’s profit will be $114.41M for 10.46 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.37% negative EPS growth.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 2.05% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. for 26,728 shares. Fairpointe Capital Llc owns 600,088 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.38% invested in the company for 98,400 shares. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc has invested 0.75% in the stock. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co. Ltd., a Japan-based fund reported 7,300 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.05% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Kirr Marbach And Ltd Liability Corp In, Indiana-based fund reported 568,050 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 3.41M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Tru owns 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 1.36 million shares. Salem Inv Counselors reported 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Nomura owns 64,155 shares. Barclays Plc reported 212,818 shares. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Co Ltd Co reported 1.29 million shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 3,000 shares. Marathon Cap Mgmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 23,225 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.06% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 0.01% or 1.14 million shares. Blair William Il owns 49,482 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De holds 3,716 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

