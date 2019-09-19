Rgm Capital Trimmed Its Verint Systems (VRNT) Stake by $11.04 Million as Shares Declined; Seidman Lawrence B Has Lowered Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB) Position as Stock Price Rose

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 29,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The institutional investor held 361,635 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.20M, down from 390,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $785.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.23. About 65,362 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 208,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.25M, down from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 367,316 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Line-up for Engage 2018 Global Customer Conferences; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems Inc. in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group for $1 Bln; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 03/04/2018 – Verint Delivers Modern, Enhanced Surveillance and Fraud Investigation Solutions to Prominent Financial Institutions; 02/04/2018 – VERINT ADDS NEW INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS; 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 04/04/2018 – Verint Introduces Facial Recognition Technology Built for Real-World Environments

More notable recent ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. and Center Bancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2014, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: BANR, CNOB, FCX, MSM, PMT – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement for Strategic Acquisition of BoeFly, a Leading Online Business Lending Marketplace – GlobeNewswire” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Completes Merger With Greater Hudson Bank – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CNOB shares while 29 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.24 million shares or 4.32% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests Co has invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Tower Cap Lc (Trc) owns 545 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Svcs Advsrs has invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Smithfield has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). California Pub Employees Retirement owns 38,548 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 368,285 shares. Invesco owns 0% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 86,480 shares. Eidelman Virant holds 0.48% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) or 39,750 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 29 shares. 28,847 are held by Salzhauer Michael. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% or 226,338 shares. D E Shaw And Communications has 114,107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Denali Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability holds 1.1% or 1.04M shares.

Analysts await ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CNOB’s profit will be $20.86 million for 9.42 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $120.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 58,334 shares to 530,323 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt reported 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Voloridge Management Lc invested in 16,178 shares. Raymond James Assoc owns 10,212 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 146,807 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 19,000 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Limited Company, a Texas-based fund reported 285,230 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Com reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 3,773 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank has 142,001 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 11,639 shares stake. Grp Inc One Trading Lp invested in 4,805 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 0.14% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.06% or 1.89M shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avanos Medical Inc by 708,806 shares to 751,523 shares, valued at $32.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 306,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).