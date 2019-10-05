Rgm Capital Trimmed Its Manhattan Associates (MANH) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Bessemer Group Has Lowered Its Position in Phillips 66 Common (PSX) as Stock Price Rose

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 166,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The hedge fund held 1.84M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.61 million, down from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.33. About 413,023 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q REV. $130.6M, EST. $130.0M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – Mercury Home Textile Sews Up Deal with Manhattan Associates to Enable Omnichannel Transformation; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Common (PSX) by 48.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 87,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 94,980 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.89M, down from 182,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $100.86. About 2.09M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Manhattan Associates Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:MANH – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Manhattan Associates Stock Gained 12% in February – Motley Fool” published on March 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Manhattan Enhances Strategic Modeling and Execution Capabilities of Its Market-Leading Transportation Management System – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold MANH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 67.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 68.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Ltd Liability Co holds 261,705 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Department holds 610 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset holds 525 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 144,529 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 123,592 shares. 2,067 were reported by Hm Payson &. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.01% or 859,173 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.06% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) or 446,300 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Company accumulated 8,064 shares or 0.04% of the stock. World Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd invested in 0.36% or 4.35 million shares. Hightower Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 3,858 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 7,681 shares or 0% of the stock. West Coast Fin Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 75,794 shares.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 418,741 shares to 6.16M shares, valued at $32.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 7,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Box Inc.

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.37M for 78.08 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Fincl owns 0.44% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 13,988 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 8,226 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation And Tru Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 20,671 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 4,005 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd accumulated 832,963 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Shell Asset Co holds 0.11% or 51,437 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap has 0.13% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 49,000 shares. Zacks Invest Management accumulated 484,727 shares. Caxton Ltd Partnership invested in 9,100 shares or 0.1% of the stock. United Financial Advisers Lc holds 0.14% or 236,644 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.02% or 4,848 shares. Ar Asset Incorporated owns 9,600 shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo reported 146,381 shares. Windsor Cap Mgmt stated it has 2,193 shares. Canal Insurance holds 32,500 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66: The Front Runner Among U.S. Refiners – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 to launch new $3B stock buyback program – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Best 9% Yield Shipping Stock You’ve Never Heard Of: American Shipping, No K-1 – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66: Long-Term Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.64 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookline Bancorp (New) (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 22,500 shares to 114,400 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 4,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,612 shares, and has risen its stake in First Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE).