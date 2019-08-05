Rgm Capital Trimmed Its Holding in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) by $10.73 Million; Palisade Capital Management Stake in United Rentals (URI) Decreased as Market Value Declined

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 198,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.56M, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.47. About 121,930 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 07/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Recognizes Cornerstone Tool & Fastener with Governor’s Business Ambassador Award; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 23/04/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Ondemand Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSOD); 22/05/2018 – Cornerstone Search Group Recognized by Forbes on 2018 ‘; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC – ADDITION OF ELISA STEELE AS COMPANY’S FIRST INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – The Columbus Organization Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC CSOD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $503 MLN TO $511 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 54.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 3,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, down from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $113.21. About 543,001 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 248,473 shares to 709,440 shares, valued at $86.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 468,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 63,075 shares. 85,400 were reported by Swiss Comml Bank. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Quantitative Invest holds 0.04% or 13,400 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Co has 3.20 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Accredited Invsts Inc accumulated 4,500 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 23,457 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Liability Corp, a Colorado-based fund reported 1.53 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited invested in 104,930 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Grp Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 24,523 shares. Secor Ltd Partnership owns 0.93% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 82,320 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Hanseatic Management Services accumulated 40 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Sei Invs holds 0.01% or 27,414 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Capital Corporation reported 16,256 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Matarin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 27,287 shares. Zacks Inv owns 10,996 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 54,875 are held by Toronto Dominion Bancorporation. Fjarde Ap invested in 27,408 shares. 127,094 were reported by James Rech. Macquarie Gp Limited invested in 0.02% or 104,809 shares. First Manhattan Co reported 4,199 shares stake. Ser Automobile Association owns 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 67,753 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 14,132 shares. Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0.01% or 571 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp owns 22,303 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt reported 2,989 shares.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $456.52 million for 4.93 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.