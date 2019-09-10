Rgm Capital Trimmed Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holding by $27.51 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Shareholder Seizert Capital Partners Increased Holding by $3.77 Million

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 24.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 231,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 724,326 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.23 million, down from 955,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $103.72. About 1.18M shares traded or 56.81% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 27,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 342,880 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.93 million, up from 315,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $128.89. About 4.99 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 69,570 shares to 2.37M shares, valued at $141.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 248,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.80 million for 123.48 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

