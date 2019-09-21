Rgm Capital Stake in Verint Systems (VRNT) Has Trimmed as Market Value Declined; Orleans Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM)

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 208,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.25M, down from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 479,742 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 29/05/2018 – Verint Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month; 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 4,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 17,590 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 12,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 1.88M shares traded or 10.01% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 50,475 shares to 477,384 shares, valued at $103.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 505,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 178,600 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Tru holds 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 12 shares. Citadel Advisors holds 7,090 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership holds 23,550 shares. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.16% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.1% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,061 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 6,000 shares. Zacks Mngmt holds 0.19% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 171,831 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 925,367 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 1.44 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 12,638 shares.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $132.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,671 shares to 80,621 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Corp (NYSE:MMM) by 5,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,330 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 460,243 shares. Ellington Group holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1,800 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.56% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 13,330 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) reported 3,863 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.18% or 15,327 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited holds 79,616 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Lc accumulated 56,780 shares or 2.46% of the stock. Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 29,519 shares. Regent Invest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,200 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd invested in 0% or 9,770 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks has 1.18% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 579,563 shares. Raymond James Na, a Florida-based fund reported 47,627 shares. Globeflex Capital LP reported 14 shares. Moreover, Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.58% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 667,981 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 670,512 shares.

