Rgm Capital Stake in Lam Research (LRCX) Has Upped as Market Value Rose; Parsons Capital Management Cut 3M Co (MMM) Stake as Shares Declined

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 3,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 356,778 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.13 million, down from 360,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $165.7. About 4.30M shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 650,784 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.50M, up from 630,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $183.08. About 1.59M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 20.31 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,663 shares to 63,421 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Bauman James L also sold $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, February 11. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of stock. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87 million. Lindekugel Jon T had sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19 million on Thursday, February 7.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $659,176 activity. JENNINGS KEVIN sold $304,560 worth of stock.

