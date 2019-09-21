Rgm Capital Raised Its Stake in Luminex (LMNX) by $10.10 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Verizon Communications (Vz) (VZ) Market Value Declined While Curbstone Financial Management Cut Its Stake by $322,335

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Luminex Corp (LMNX) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 505,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% . The hedge fund held 3.06M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.17M, up from 2.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Luminex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.49. About 426,344 shares traded or 94.49% up from the average. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 18/05/2018 – Luminex Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luminex Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNX); 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Rev $82.7M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $313.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES 2Q REV. $78.5M TO $80M, EST. $80.0M

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (Vz) (VZ) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 5,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 47,836 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, down from 53,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications (Vz) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40M shares traded or 75.62% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 702,773 shares to 2.84M shares, valued at $47.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 133,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,410 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $380.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Aggregate Bond Etf (Sch (SCHZ) by 10,350 shares to 57,350 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Inv’t Grade Floating Rate (FLRN) by 67,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Slb) (NYSE:SLB).

