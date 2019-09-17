Rgm Capital Lowered Its Nice LTD (NICE) Stake as Market Value Rose; As Sprint (S) Share Value Rose, Havens Advisors Has Increased by $1.70 Million Its Holding

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 692,640 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.89 million, down from 709,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $149.14. About 76,216 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 15/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Recognized as Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2018 American Business Awards®; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement Management; 26/04/2018 – MATTERSIGHT TO BE ACQUIRED BY NICE; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-Invents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled `Augmented Intelligence’; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Deal as Nondilutive to Non-GAAP EPS in 201; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFID II Microsecond Requirement for High; 10/05/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Mattersight Corporation by NICE Ltd; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFlD Il Microsecond Requirement for High Frequency Trading; 28/03/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 223.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 284,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 411,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 127,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 8.97 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 10/04/2018 – BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jones; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Aim To Seal Merger Deal Next Week: Reuters — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Unit Amends Consent Solicitation Terms to Increase Aggregate Consent Payment for Each Series; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S ALEX SHERMAN: SPRINT, T-MOBILE SET TO ANNOUNCE A $26 BILLION MERGER; 14/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Consent Solicitation With Respect to Certain Series of Notes by its Wholly-Owned Finance Subsidiary, Sprint Capital Corporation; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint; 16/05/2018 – SPRINT ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN AGGREGATE CONSENT PAYMENT AND ACCELERATION OF EXPIRATION TIME TO MAY 17, 2018 RELATING TO CONSENT SOLICITATION WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN SERIES OF NOTES BY ITS WHOLLY-OWNED; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile-Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Son; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Unit Accelerates Expiration Time of Consent Solicitation to 5 P.M. May 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Advsr Lp owns 13.10M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Quantum Capital Management accumulated 33,724 shares or 0.12% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 13 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 1.19M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 2.34% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Signaturefd Limited has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Us Bankshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 15,025 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 164,400 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 1 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 531 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 647,373 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 418,741 shares to 6.16 million shares, valued at $32.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 7,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR).