Rgm Capital Lifted Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holding By $3.05 Million; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Decreased By $983,280 Its Ituran Location And Control Shs (ITRN) Position

Rgm Capital Llc increased Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) stake by 3.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rgm Capital Llc acquired 14,932 shares as Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)’s stock declined 0.06%. The Rgm Capital Llc holds 426,909 shares with $87.26M value, up from 411,977 last quarter. Tyler Technologies Inc now has $8.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $224.81. About 62,454 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased Ituran Location And Control Shs (ITRN) stake by 17.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 28,920 shares as Ituran Location And Control Shs (ITRN)’s stock declined 4.42%. The Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 133,799 shares with $4.58M value, down from 162,719 last quarter. Ituran Location And Control Shs now has $723.04M valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 42,924 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has risen 4.74% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 17.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $15.73M for 11.49 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.00% EPS growth.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased Spdr Series Trust S&P Biotech (XBI) stake by 333,000 shares to 933,000 valued at $84.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kraneshares Tr Csi Chi Internet (KWEB) stake by 920,000 shares and now owns 1.90 million shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc Com was raised too.

More notable recent Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Ituran Location and Control – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Llc invested 0.06% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Barbara Oil accumulated 0.15% or 1,200 shares. The Massachusetts-based Granite Point Capital Management Lp has invested 0.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Lakeview Capital Prtn Ltd Company owns 1,115 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 5,258 were accumulated by Twin Tree L P. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 15,509 shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Eulav Asset has 0.53% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 61,600 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Ameriprise reported 439,621 shares stake. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 3.41M shares. 2,633 were reported by Bluecrest Cap Mngmt. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.45% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 413,961 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The owns 62,439 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Amsterdam Limited New York accumulated 4,032 shares.