Rgm Capital Lifted Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holding; Equus Total Return (EQS)’s Sentiment Is 1

Rgm Capital Llc increased Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) stake by 18.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rgm Capital Llc acquired 876,457 shares as Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)’s stock declined 1.01%. The Rgm Capital Llc holds 5.71M shares with $96.67 million value, up from 4.83M last quarter. Nuance Communications Inc now has $4.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 378,983 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance

Equus Total Return Inc (EQS) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 5 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 5 sold and reduced stock positions in Equus Total Return Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 1.71 million shares, down from 1.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Equus Total Return Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

It closed at $1.76 lastly. It is down 35.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EQS News: 23/05/2018 – Equus Shareholders Grant New Authorization to Withdraw BDC Election; 02/04/2018 EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 17/04/2018 – Equus Announces 2017 Year-End Net Asset Value; 15/05/2018 – Equus Announces First Quarter Net Asset Value; 04/04/2018 – Equus CEO Daniel DiLella Appointed Chairperson of the Semiquincentennial Commission for the United States of America; 15/05/2018 – EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $3.20 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $3.18 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Equus Total Return, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, . The company has market cap of $23.09 million. The fund invests in small to mid sized companies and acts as a lead investor. It has a 6.85 P/E ratio. It invests in companies engaged in the alternative energy, real estate, healthcare, education, e-learning, leisure and entertainment, and foreign investment sector in the United States, China, India, and Europe.

More notable recent Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Equus Announces Second Quarter Net Asset Value – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Equus Energy Sells Working Interest in Haley Field – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equus Total Return Fund, Flogging A Dead Horse – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2019. More interesting news about Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Equus Energy Sells Working Interest in Worsham-Bayer Field – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equus Total Return Fund: NAV Rises, Discount Deepens, And Value Improves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Equus Total Return, Inc. for 172,477 shares. West Family Investments Inc. owns 243,803 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 895,000 shares. The New York-based Wynnefield Capital Inc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Kazazian Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 17,286 shares.

