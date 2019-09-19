Rgm Capital Lifted Its Position in Proofpoint (PFPT) by $879,240; Mangrove Partners Has Lifted Its Suncoke Energy (SXC) Holding by $20.73 Million

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 7,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 494,868 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.51M, up from 487,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $126.24. About 487,929 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 697.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 2.59 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The hedge fund held 2.96 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.31M, up from 371,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $622.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 806,719 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in SunCoke Energy; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $350.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC); 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – SunCoke Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6-7

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Proofpoint Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Proofpoint Prices $800 Million of 0.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Proofpoint Expands Okta Partnership to Protect Users Most Targeted by Cyberattacks; Integrates People-Centric Intelligence with Okta’s Identity Cloud – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Proofpoint Launches Critical People-Centric Cybersecurity and Compliance Innovations Across All Product Lines to Further Safeguard Users from Targeted Attacks – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Proofpoint Stock Rose 40% in the Last Month – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 133,916 shares to 590,410 shares, valued at $75.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 93,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,291 shares, and cut its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William And Il reported 17,768 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Financial Company Ma owns 150,889 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 1,861 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Washington Cap stated it has 0.59% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Ftb Advisors, Tennessee-based fund reported 175 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 91,981 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 28,741 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc has 73,335 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc has 0.02% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). The France-based Natixis has invested 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Dupont Cap Corporation holds 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 1,537 shares. Mirador Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.25% or 4,187 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 218,445 shares.

More notable recent SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Don’t Forget About SunCoke Energy – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns SunCoke Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:SXC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SunCoke Energy – Revulsion Creates Compelling Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 23, 2019.