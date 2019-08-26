Rgm Capital Lifted Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position; As Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui (BPY) Shares Declined, Ar Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $648,000

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui (BPY) by 172.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 51,195 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 18,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 1.19 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners will buy General Growth Properties for $9.25 billion; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 04/05/2018 – Brookfield Property 1Q EPS 69c; 16/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 27/03/2018 – GGP INC – CO WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY TO BROOKFIELD TERMINATION FEE OF $400 MLN IN CASH IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 876,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 5.71 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.67 million, up from 4.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 1.69M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99M and $267.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Top Stocks for August 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Property Partners: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,656 shares. 250,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Portland Counsel reported 347,073 shares. New York-based First Manhattan Commerce has invested 0.25% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Gluskin Sheff And Associate has 126,005 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Ltd has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 3,985 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Synovus Financial Corporation owns 673 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn reported 10,398 shares. Suncoast Equity Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 19,839 shares. Guardian Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Gsa Llp accumulated 0.03% or 14,118 shares. 33 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 878,619 shares.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 761,713 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $67.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 159,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) and Lenovo Announce Multi-Year HPC/AI Collaboration, HPE Acquires MapR AI Tech and Nuance (Nasdaq: $NUAN) Reveals Name of Automotive Spin-Off – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance Selects Industry Veteran Sanjay Dhawan to Lead Automotive Business – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nuance Communications Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nuance Completes Sale of Document Imaging Division to Kofax – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Named â€œUndisputed Market Leaderâ€ in Intelligent Authentication and Voice Biometrics Report – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.