Rgm Capital Holding In Tyler Technologies (TYL) Was Has Upped; Walleye Trading Cut Holding in U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) by $400,356 as Stock Price Declined

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 50,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 477,384 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.12 million, up from 426,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $258.32. About 336,520 shares traded or 62.41% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 48.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 33,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The institutional investor held 35,637 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $456,000, down from 69,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $836.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 2.08 million shares traded or 1.20% up from the average. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Investors (SLCA); 23/03/2018 – EP Minerals to be Acquired by U.S. Silica; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q Net $31.3M; 19/03/2018 – US Silica to Sell Three Transloads for $75 Million; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA BUYS PERFORMANCE MATERIALS LEADER EP MINERALS; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW $200M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Adj EPS 54c; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $95.4M; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LOCAL SAND PRODUCTION WILL COME ONLINE MUCH SLOWER THAN MANY PREDICT – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica to Buy EP Minerals for $750 Million

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 185,710 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $61.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 166,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 370 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 59,202 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 133,562 shares. Bb&T Corp invested in 1,553 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.05% or 49,872 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 82 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications holds 0.02% or 3,748 shares. Lyon Street Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.85% or 2,300 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Partners accumulated 0.06% or 58,147 shares. Ranger Inv Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 10,007 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 15,453 shares. Washington Cap Mngmt has invested 0.61% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 21,219 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. The Vermont-based Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Glynn County, Georgia, Cuts Citation Processing Time in Half by Connecting Tyler Technologies’ Brazos and Odyssey Solutions – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Tyler Technologies, Inc.â€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SLCA’s profit will be $8.09M for 25.84 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% negative EPS growth.