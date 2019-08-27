Rgm Capital Holding in Entegris (ENTG) Has Decreased by $1.23 Million as Stock Price Rose; Altria Group (MO) Position Has Increased by Wespac Advisors Llc

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 171.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 55,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 87,249 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, up from 32,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.09% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.46. About 22.12M shares traded or 184.18% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 35,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 1.84M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.70 million, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.39. About 259,513 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invest Services Limited Com has invested 1.32% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Rothschild & Communication Asset Mngmt Us Inc holds 287,789 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 249 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 217,412 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 101,893 are owned by Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Shell Asset stated it has 26,399 shares. Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 25,041 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 34,990 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 35,805 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Regions Financial Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 136,720 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $110.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 11,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83M for 22.99 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cleararc reported 0.49% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas), Florida-based fund reported 23,010 shares. 7,473 are owned by Farmers Bank. Whitnell owns 0.07% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3,000 shares. Moreover, Bahl And Gaynor has 0.53% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ashfield Capital Prtn Lc holds 21,513 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Chickasaw Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Highlander Capital Mngmt Llc reported 4,495 shares. Capital Invest Lc reported 276,966 shares stake. Girard Partners invested 1.16% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd reported 19,310 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 109,584 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 105,473 shares.