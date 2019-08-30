Rgm Capital Holding in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Raised Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $16.16 Million

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 198,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.56M, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 133,953 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards; 27/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation Launches VolunteerReady.org; 11/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL-INTEND TO FORM PARTNERSHIP WITH GENERAL PARTNER, LIMITED PARTNER FOR INVESTMENT IN REAL ESTATE PROJECTS IN NORTH AMERICA; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 11/03/2018 – Japan’s Nippon Life Is ‘Cornerstone’ DWS Group Investor With 5% Stake; 26/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK -FY REVENUE HK$92.9 MLN, UP 15.2 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 23/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 562.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 598,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 705,129 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 106,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 21.45 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – MiMedx To Participate In The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference On May 16, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 03/04/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $17 FROM $18; 16/04/2018 – BofA shareholder return tops key level for first time in 7 years; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.48B; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – TAX ACT RESULTED IN AN ONGOING REDUCTION TO EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 9 PERCENTAGE POINTS; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Funko Announces Participation in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANTM) by 106,160 shares to 10,600 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 22,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,961 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 19.27 million shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Tru Co Of Vermont has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 45,914 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt holds 233,374 shares. 295,173 are held by Cna Financial. Moreover, Cwm Ltd has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 50,331 shares. 380,739 are held by Moody Financial Bank Tru Division. Verus Incorporated holds 10,044 shares. Old Point Trust Financial Services N A reported 38,129 shares stake. Martin Management Limited Com stated it has 367,123 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Liability Company invested in 20,100 shares. Brave Warrior Advsr Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 14,532 shares. 278,865 were reported by Jp Marvel Investment Ltd Com. Bluefin Trading Lc holds 0.17% or 43,411 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd reported 0.26% stake. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Investment Management Grp has 228,294 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Secor Capital Advsr Lp accumulated 0.93% or 82,320 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% or 13,470 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv accumulated 0.03% or 4,762 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 76,899 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Nj invested in 0.8% or 455,272 shares. 391,992 were reported by Fiera Cap Corp. Millennium reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Rgm Ltd holds 1.78 million shares or 6.62% of its portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 1.75% or 143,389 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Lc reported 0.04% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 46,865 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Limited Partnership accumulated 3,248 shares.