Rgm Capital Has Upped Its Manhattan Associates (MANH) Holding by $7.52 Million; Shares Rose; Omnicell Common (OMCL) Market Valuation Rose While Fort Washington Investment Advisors Decreased Its Position by $7.20 Million

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc Common (OMCL) by 35.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 161,273 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04M, down from 251,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $86.52. About 182,137 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 136,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.01 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.59M, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $69.62. About 380,143 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 46.23% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – Mercury Home Textile Sews Up Deal with Manhattan Associates to Enable Omnichannel Transformation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 17,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 189,472 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 122,738 shares. Geode Capital Lc owns 0.01% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 876,251 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 3,156 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0.01% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.05% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 173,853 shares. 21,024 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. 525 were accumulated by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt. Shell Asset Mgmt Communication, Netherlands-based fund reported 11,557 shares. Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Brown Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested in 4.43% or 7.94M shares. Natixis accumulated 37,019 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bamco Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 1.45% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 223,447 shares to 4.14M shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 35,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84M shares, and cut its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37 million for 46.02 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 197,900 shares to 583,719 shares, valued at $28.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 86,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 602,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Sandp 500 Etf Shs (VOO).

