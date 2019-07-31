Rgm Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) as Stock Price Declined; Freshford Capital Management Has Lowered Its Logmein (LOGM) Holding by $13.72 Million

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 171,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 219,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.58M, down from 390,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $75.5. About 188,233 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 198,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.56M, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $58.88. About 348,706 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 07/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Recognizes Cornerstone Tool & Fastener with Governor’s Business Ambassador Award; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 30/04/2018 – Cornerstone announces 36m at 0.9g/t gold and 0.4% copper from initial trenching at Limon Prospect, Bramaderos Gold-Copper Proje; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPAIRMENT OF FILM DEPOSITS AND RIGHTS; 23/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone Schools Unveils Lifetime Commitment to Students Through the New Cornerstone For Life Promise; 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V; 26/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK -FY REVENUE HK$92.9 MLN, UP 15.2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Management Limited Co holds 186,856 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 8,432 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership reported 3,248 shares stake. Macquarie Group Limited has 47,556 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prescott Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 15,000 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 0% or 17,900 shares. Aperio Gp has 0.01% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 12,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp reported 27,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Associates accumulated 26,060 shares. Moreover, Sheffield Asset Management Lc has 13.94% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 111,180 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 24,523 shares. Sg Americas stated it has 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Weiss Multi has invested 0.1% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Moreover, Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 25,638 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.22 million activity.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 468,539 shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $58.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 136,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.38M for 18.15 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.