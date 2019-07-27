Rgm Capital Has Trimmed Comscore (SCOR) Stake by $4.47 Million; Market Valuation Declined; International Paper (IP) Holder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.33 Million as Stock Value Declined

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in International Paper (IP) by 73.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 29,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,650 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $493,000, down from 39,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 3.52 million shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects second bid from International Paper; 06/03/2018 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – RECEIVED AN UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s: International Paper’s Bid To Acquire Smurfit Kappa Is Credit Negative; 06/03/2018 – International Paper confirms €8.64bn unsolicited approach for Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa; 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects raised bid from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTED EU8.6B CASH, SHARE OFFER FROM INTL PAPER; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 16/05/2018 – International Paper says it will not make hostile bid for Smurfit; 26/03/2018 – International Paper Company Submission of Revised Proposal for Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Comscore Inc (SCOR) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 223,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.14 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, down from 4.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Comscore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.49. About 410,754 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 46.42% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.85% the S&P500.

Analysts await comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.39 EPS, down 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.46 actual EPS reported by comScore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% EPS growth.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 16,445 shares to 487,541 shares, valued at $59.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 18,902 shares to 585,686 shares, valued at $29.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 4,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).