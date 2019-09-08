Rgm Capital Has Raised Its Proofpoint (PFPT) Holding by $1.99 Million; Trust Asset Management Upped Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB)

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 4.90M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 16,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 487,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.20 million, up from 471,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $125.1. About 581,453 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane had bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $239,300 was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Williams CEO to Present at 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gold Prices Hold the High Ground Despite Return of Risk Appetite – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Llc reported 172,003 shares stake. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.36% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. First Natl Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia accumulated 230,979 shares. Wellington Shields Commerce Ltd Liability holds 7,576 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd reported 2.72M shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn reported 2.96 million shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has 1.58% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 260,000 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 162,267 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As holds 150,960 shares. 141,127 were reported by C V Starr &. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 0.67% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Duncker Streett reported 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Proofpoint Launches Critical People-Centric Cybersecurity and Compliance Innovations Across All Product Lines to Further Safeguard Users from Targeted Attacks – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Proofpoint Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:PFPT – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Proofpoint (PFPT) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Proofpoint to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:PFPT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 35,250 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $65.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 198,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR).