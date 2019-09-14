Rgm Capital Has Lowered Holding in Servicenow (NOW) by $25.70 Million as Share Value Rose; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Share Value Rose While Marsico Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.53 Million

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 93,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 310,291 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.20M, down from 404,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 1.26 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 7,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 12,385 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.30 million, down from 19,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $226.86. About 1.06M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 349.94 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 50,475 shares to 477,384 shares, valued at $103.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 243,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Laurion Capital Management LP reported 1,300 shares. Hwg Hldgs LP accumulated 3,685 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Scholtz Co Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,112 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.48% or 31,200 shares in its portfolio. Kames Capital Public Ltd Co invested 2.83% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 43,713 shares. Moreover, Pittenger Anderson has 0.16% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 7,685 shares. Praesidium Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 10.59% or 619,256 shares in its portfolio. Dsc Advsr LP invested in 0.07% or 1,390 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation invested in 38,212 shares or 2.99% of the stock. Churchill Management Corporation, California-based fund reported 28,258 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 26,725 shares. 2,743 are held by Bb&T Securities Ltd Com. Gradient Invs Ltd holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,051 were reported by Mackenzie Corporation.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77 million for 21.56 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 54,600 were reported by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Tru Advisors holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,500 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors Incorporated owns 10,477 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Barbara Oil holds 0.5% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.08% or 250,497 shares. 234,938 are held by Columbus Circle Invsts. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 532,581 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Accuvest Glob Advisors has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 28,216 are held by Advisors Asset Mngmt. Primecap Ca owns 0.07% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 281,400 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,831 shares. Sit Associates Inc owns 33,035 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 402,726 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 26 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).