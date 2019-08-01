Rgm Capital Has Lifted Its Stake in Lam Research (LRCX) by $3.67 Million; As Affimed N V (AFMD) Valuation Declined, New Leaf Venture Partners Lowered Its Holding

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $2.865. About 390,780 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 16/04/2018 – Affimed Presents Poster at AACR Highlighting Progress Toward Novel EGFR-targeting Therapy; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 15/05/2018 – New Leaf Venture Partners Buys New 3.6% Position in Affimed; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 650,784 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.50 million, up from 630,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $207.56. About 2.46M shares traded or 32.89% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C

More notable recent Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Affimed N.V.’s (NASDAQ:AFMD) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Affimed Clinical Hold Likely To Be Resolved Soon – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New data on Affimed’s lead candidate fails to excite investors, shares down 12% – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Affirmed Therapeutics (AFMD) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lam Research (LRCX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy MU Stock on Any Weakness Because Micron Has Turned the Corner – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lam Research (LRCX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lam Research Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research -1.7% on downside EPS view – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

