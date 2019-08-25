Rgm Capital Has Lifted Its Position in Nice LTD (NICE) by $30.31 Million; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shareholder Mufg Americas Holdings Increased Holding

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 53.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 248,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 709,440 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.91M, up from 460,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $152.07. About 84,599 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFlD Il Microsecond Requirement for High Frequency Trading; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation; 22/03/2018 – NICE inContact Empowers Companies in Europe to Provide Exceptional Customer Experience with CXone; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s ‘; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – WILL LAUNCH A TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTERSIGHT; 10/05/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Mattersight Corporation by NICE Ltd; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-Invents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled `Augmented Intelligence’; 17/05/2018 – NICE BACK OFFICE SOLUTION RECEIVES FROST AND SULLIVAN MARKET LEADERSHIP EUROPE AWARD; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML &; 07/03/2018 – NICE PICKED BY GOVOLUTION TO STREAMLINE CONSUMER PAYMENTS

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 3,515 shares as the company's stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 88,130 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 84,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $102.53. About 2.18M shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Capital Mngmt Group Inc Inc has invested 1.21% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Principal Fincl Gp invested in 327,658 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Swiss Bank & Trust has 0.07% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company stated it has 0.17% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cibc Asset accumulated 0.01% or 16,512 shares. 31,675 were accumulated by Jcic Asset Management Inc. 27 were reported by Ent Fin Corporation. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 5,366 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0.04% or 89,215 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc holds 0.12% or 17,245 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Trust owns 8,535 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Fin Corporation reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Aviance Limited holds 0.97% or 56,504 shares in its portfolio.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,776 shares to 53,261 shares, valued at $10.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 24,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,912 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 231,217 shares to 724,326 shares, valued at $86.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 223,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).

