Rgm Capital Has Lifted Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holding by $14.02 Million; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Position in Unifi (UFI) Raised by $575,795 as Market Value Declined

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unifi Inc (UFI) by 216.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 30,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% . The institutional investor held 44,306 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $857,000, up from 14,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unifi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.67% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 170,285 shares traded or 105.42% up from the average. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 37.88% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 16/04/2018 – Unifi Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Business Update; 14/05/2018 – UNIFI HOLDER VALUEACT TO HAVE MORE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Cash and Cash Equivalents $40.6M at March 25, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Unifi Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 2c; 12/04/2018 – Unifi Expects Transaction to Close in May; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – ONCE COMPLETED, UNIFI EXPECTS ITS REIDSVILLE DYE HOUSE TO OPERATE ON A SEVEN-DAY SCHEDULE; 19/04/2018 – Unifi’s REPREVE® Named an Official Recycling Partner of the Wyndham Championship; 11/05/2018 – Unifi Receives Prestigious UNC Sustainability Award; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI REAFFIRMS YR NET SALES VIEW, SEES S-T PROFITABILITY HURT; 25/04/2018 – Unifi 3Q Adjusted EBITDA $7.3M

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 876,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 5.71 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.67M, up from 4.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 1.74 million shares traded or 0.21% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial stated it has 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 23,395 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Services Group reported 0% stake. Usa Finance Portformulas has invested 0.21% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, Etrade Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Connecticut-based Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.73% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 308,625 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancshares has 0.02% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Twin Tree Lp reported 340 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And Company has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Invesco reported 3.01M shares stake. Captrust Financial Advsrs invested in 0% or 495 shares. Atlanta Cap Management L L C owns 78,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 92,413 shares.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 761,713 shares to 2.33 million shares, valued at $67.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 231,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 724,326 shares, and cut its stake in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR).

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 596,049 shares to 109,824 shares, valued at $12.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 4,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,301 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity. Shares for $197,200 were bought by LANGONE KENNETH G on Wednesday, August 21. ValueAct Holdings – L.P. had bought 3,652 shares worth $69,205.