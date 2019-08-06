Rgm Capital Has Decreased Its Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Halliburton Co (HAL) Holder Stanley Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $710,500

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (TYPE) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 159,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 3.54M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49M, down from 3.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.91. About 59,269 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF $243.0 MLN – $251.0 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 3c; 09/03/2018 Monotype Imaging Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ROBERT LENTZ WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIR, EFFECTIVE FOLLOWING COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Pamela Lenehan Chair of the Bd; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES PAMELA LENEHAN CHAIR OF BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 143,754 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 119,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.86. About 2.70M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 14,932 shares to 426,909 shares, valued at $87.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 468,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “On cusp of pan-African trade deal, giant Nigeria clings to protection – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Provides Preliminary Update for Zynquistaâ„¢ (Sotagliflozin) Type 2 Diabetes Phase 3 Program – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Monotype Stock Surged Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 61.54% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $8.42M for 23.70 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

