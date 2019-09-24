Rgm Capital Has Decreased Holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) as Stock Rose; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Position In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Lifted

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 11,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 249,875 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.47M, up from 238,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.35M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (TYPE) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 702,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 2.84M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.84M, down from 3.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $818.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 654,793 shares traded or 22.86% up from the average. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ROBERT LENTZ WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIR, EFFECTIVE FOLLOWING COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 09/03/2018 Monotype Imaging Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 52c; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF $243.0 MLN – $251.0 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 3c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES PAMELA LENEHAN CHAIR OF BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 12c

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 50,475 shares to 477,384 shares, valued at $103.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 7,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 69.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $9.09 million for 22.50 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Craft Brew Alliance, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BREW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CETV) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Five Star Senior Living Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FVE) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold TYPE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 35.36 million shares or 2.15% less from 36.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 15,877 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 16,388 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc reported 11,725 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). 1,255 were accumulated by Advisory Service Networks Ltd Co. Bandera Lc holds 71,235 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,019 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 15,800 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited holds 13,810 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 76,400 are owned by Swiss Bancorporation. First Tru Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Kennedy Capital reported 540,053 shares. Bessemer has invested 0.01% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Sensato Investors Limited Liability invested in 186,100 shares or 0.97% of the stock. D E Shaw Incorporated reported 390,046 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft bull sees double-digit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Stock Buy Signal Flashes Again – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Microsoft Corp. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Etf (FTSL) by 16,875 shares to 30,355 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short (BSV) by 6,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,299 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eurozone Etf (EZU).